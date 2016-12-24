Tamil Nadu Ex-chief secretary complains of chest pain, admitted in hospital

December 24, 2016 | By :
IT dept raids TN chief Secretary Rammohan Rao's residence

Chennai , Dec. 24 : Tamil Nadu Ex-Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao, whose premises was raided by the income tax (IT) department was this week, has been admitted to the Ramachandra hospital here.
Rao was admitted to ICU after he complained of chest pain.
The IT Department had on Wednesday raided his office and residence.
Rao, has been chief secretarys in June 2016, and also holds additional charge as Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner of Administrative Reforms.

(ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Bus fare hike: Opposition parties including DMK to protest tomorrow
Now This: Tamil Nadu University bans bachelors from entering garden
Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
Muthulakshmi, widow of Veerappan launches an outfit to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights
For a ‘Good Tamil Nadu’, Kamal Haasan aims to follow the vision of Abdul Kalam 
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, now TTV…It’s ‘Party’ time in TN politics
Top