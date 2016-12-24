Tamil Nadu Ex-chief secretary complains of chest pain, admitted in hospital

Chennai , Dec. 24 : Tamil Nadu Ex-Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao, whose premises was raided by the income tax (IT) department was this week, has been admitted to the Ramachandra hospital here.

Rao was admitted to ICU after he complained of chest pain.

The IT Department had on Wednesday raided his office and residence.

Rao, has been chief secretarys in June 2016, and also holds additional charge as Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner of Administrative Reforms.

(ANI)