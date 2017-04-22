New Delhi/Chennai, April 22: Tamil Nadu farmers drink urine protesting over drought relief funds and waiver of farmers’ loans at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The farmers have been in the national capital for over two weeks, demanding that their loans from nationalised banks be forgiven, fair and just prices be set for their produce and to come up with realistic solutions to the water scarcity in the state.

Cutting across the political spectrum political leaders from the state have offered their support to the farmers who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past one month.

Meanwhile, Farmers from Tamil Nadu stage a protest at Jantar Mantar by holding living mice in their mouths to demonstrate that they will have to feed on them if the government fails to declare drought relief packages and waiver loans for the farmers from the state.

A farmer dressed up as a corpse, while the others, dressed in green loin cloth or green petticoats, mourned his “death” and blew conches.