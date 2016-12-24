Tamil Nadu Former Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao and his son Vivek skip summons

Chennai, Dec 24: The former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Ram Mohan Rao and his son Vivek failed to appear before the income tax officials despite a summons being issued to them. They were to appear before the IT officials in Chennai on Friday, but did not honour the summons.

The IAS officer was hospitalised on Friday night after he complained of discomfort. Undisclosed assets worth Rs 17 crore were found in possession of Vivek after raids at his residence and relative’s properties.

During the raids that went on for 24 hours, sleuths of the IT had seized unaccounted cash, gold as well as property documents from Ram Mohan Rao and Vivek’s residences. Raids were carried out in 13 places including Chennai, Bengaluru and parts of Andhra Pradesh, the home state of Ram Mohan Rao’s daughter-in-law.

