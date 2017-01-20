Tamil Nadu government Centre are mulling over options on Jallikattu, says Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi

New Delhi, Jan. 20: Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Friday said that the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre are mulling over several options with regards to the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu.

“We know a lot of unrest is going on in Tamil Nadu the Central government is conscious of the position. The Centre and the state government are talking to each other and are mulling over several options. They’ll try and find out a way so that cultural rights can be saved also,” Rohatgi told ANI.

However, Rohatgi said Centre has not yet sought its opinion on Jallikattu, but added that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act would be taken into consideration for any decision on the same.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said Prime Minister Modi had conveyed to him that he gives the highest importance to the cultural values of the state and assured him of the Centre’s full support.

The Prime Minister on his part appreciated the cultural significance of Jallikattu, but observed that the matter is presently sub-judice.

He, assured Panneerselvam that the Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the state government.

The Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu, which is held during the harvest festival of Pongal, in 2014 on a petition by animal rights activists.

Jallikattu hadn’t been held for the last two years and was not held this year on Pongal despite multiple appeals from Tamil Nadu to the Centre to issue the ordinance. (ANI)