Is Tamil Nadu Government is in Crisis ? Governor meets Chief Secretary and Ministers

Chennai, Oct 8 : Who is ruling Tamil Nadu now after Jayalalithaa hospitalised after September 22nd?Many rumours spreading in medias about this. One of the major name hearing was Ms.Sheela Balakrishnan, who is the advisor of Jayalalithaa.

With Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa hospitalised for the past two weeks, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao today called two senior ministers and Chief Secretary P Ramamohana Rao and discussed the day-to-day administration and affairs of the government.

The Governor enquired “about the general administration of the affairs of the government,” a Raj Bhavan release said.

“The Chief Secretary to Government briefed Honourable Governor about the administrative affairs that are being carried out on a day-to-day basis and also other general matters,” it said.

Jayalalithaa’s trusted lieutenant and Finance Minister O Panneerselvam and his cabinet colleague Edappadi K Palaniswami also met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan where he enquired with them about the health condition of the Chief Minister, it said.

Although the Governor had visited Apollo Hospital, where Jayalalithaa was admitted on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration, on October 1, this was the first time he has held consultations with the senior ministers and the Chief Secretary since she was hospitalised.

The Ministers and Chief Secretary met Rao “on the request of the Governor,” it added.

With the ministers, the top two in Jayalalithaa’s Cabinet after her, the Governor “enquired about the health condition” of the AIADMK supremo, it added.

Further, he also enquired about the arrangements made for the visit and information to be presented to the High Level Technical Committee on Cauvery issue constituted by the Centre “to protect the welfare of farmers of Tamil Nadu”, it added.

Palaniswami, the Public Works Minister, explained in detail the arrangements made and related matters, it added.

The Apollo Hospital had said yesterday that the 68-year- old AIADMK leader’s health condition “continues to improve” but requires a longer stay at the hospital.

“The consensus of opinions of all the experts is that the line of treatment given to the Chief Minister should be continued as she will require a longer stay at the hospital,” a release from the hospital had said.