Tamil Nadu Government promulgates ordinance titled ‘The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ordinance’

Chennai, Jan. 23: In the wake of protest against ban on Jallikattu and considering the sentiments of Tamil people, it has been decided to promulgate an ordinance titled “The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Ordinance, 2017” to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (Central Act 59 of 1960) so as to exempt the conduct of “Jallikattu” from the provisions of the said Act.

As the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has been summoned to meet at 10.00 a.m. on January 23, the propriety of promulgating an ordinance was considered by Governor of Tamil Nadu, C Vidyasagar Rao. In this context the term “In Session” has been clarified as follows:

“A House is said to be in session from the date of the first meeting fill the prorogation or dissolution”.

More over enough precedents of promulgating an ordinance, both by the Central and the state government, while the House was summoned to meet and before the actual sitting, were also brought to the notice of the Governor .

More importantly, if a bill has to be passed and made an Act, as now being demanded, the entire constitutional process would take a long time for completion.

Considering all the above, the Governor is satisfied that ordinance route will be the valid and most appropriate solution in the present situation.

In high esteem for the Tamil’s culture and considering the situation and the sentiments of Tamils, the Governor has promulgated “The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Ordinance, 2017” so as to facilitate the conduct of “Jallikattu” and remove the ban with immediate effect.

Since the issue is resolved by promulgation of the ordinance which will be laid before the Legislative Assembly, the Governor is confident that life would return to normalcy and all would return to their homes with Jallikattu around the corner.

For the past one month, there have been wide spread agitation in all the parts of the Tamil Nadu because of the ban on the traditional bull-taming sport, Jallikattu.

The disturbed situation has been intensified in the entire state over the days and has got active support from the Tamil people residing in different parts of the world.

Since January 17 this year, situation got aggravated because lakhs of college Students, IT Employees and many others staged protest at Chennai’s Marina beach. (ANI)