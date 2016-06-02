Tamil Nadu government to supply free rice to mosques for Ramzan preparations

Chennai, June 2: Tamil Nadu government on Thursday ordered supply of rice free of cost to mosques across the state for preparation of porridge during the holy month of Ramzan beginning next week following requests from members of the Muslim community.

Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in an official release said orders had been issued for distribution of 4,600 tonnes of rice to about 3,000 mosques. “The scheme (introduced in 2001) has been largely welcomed by the members of Muslim community. As I have received requests for continuation of distribution of rice this year too, I have issued orders for distribution of rice to the mosques,” she said.

District Collectors have been directed to release sufficient quantity of rice to the mosques, she added. The scheme would benefit about 3,000 mosques and cost the exchequer Rs 2.14 crore, the release added.