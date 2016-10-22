Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao visits Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Apollo hospital today
Chennai, October 22: Tamil Nadu governor C. Vidyasagar Rao had visited Apollo hospital today, where the Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is being treated since September 22.
He said that, ‘Jayalalithaa is under observation and is responding well to treatments’, after visiting hospital today.
This is Vidyasagar Rao’s second visit to Apollo hospital since Jayalalithaa has been hospitalised.
On October 1st, the governor had visited Apollo hospital and had talks with the team of doctors treating Jayalalithaa.