Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao clears ordinance on Jallikattu

Chennai, January 21: Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao clears ordinance in favour of Jallikattu. Rao has landed at Chennai around 4 pm.

The Tamil Nadu government had proposed to issue an ordinance to allow Jallikattu.

Since the subject falls in the concurrent list of the Constitution, it is mandatory to get a nod from the Centre.

While, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam says Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidya Sagar Rao has given his concurrence for the emergency ordinance to hold Jallikattu.

Arrangements to hold Jallikattu in Madurai will begin soon after the state ordinance is cleared, and that ministers will be present in Madurai tomorrow.

The government is also considering holding Jallikattu in Coimbatore near Pollachi tomorrow, the NDTV report said quoting sources.

The state government is also exploring legal avenues to ban animal rights organisation PETA in Tamil Nadu, which has lobbied against the festival.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will inaugurate Jallikattu at Alanganallur at 10 am tomorrow after Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao gave his assent to the ordinance in this regard.

Tamil Nadu State Ministers will inaugurate Jallikattu in their respective districts tomorrow at 11 am.

The Bill to replace todays ordinance on Jallikattu will be tabled in the state assembly on January 23 when the first session begins.

Earlier in the day, the Madurai district administration had said it is fully prepared to hold the bull-taming sport at Alanganallur, which is famous for conducting Jallikattu events.

District Collector K Veera Raghava Rao said everything is ready and they are waiting for the green signal from the government. ANI