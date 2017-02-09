Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao reaches Raj Bhavan, Pannerselvam meets him at airport

Chennai, Feb 09: Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao reached Raj Bhavan in Chennai. O Panneerselvan had met him at the Chennai airport. He is the man whom, the whole State was waiting for. Governor Vidyasagar Rao would be meeting O Panneerselvam at 5 PM and Sasikala at 7 PM, the decision which gave an upperhand to Panneerselvam. O Panneerselvam was at the airport to receive Vidyasagar Rao. The governor has asked for a meeting with OPS at 5 pm after which he will meet Sasikala at 7:30 pm. She will be meeting the governor alone, not be accompanied by her MLAs.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister got a valuable ally in the form of AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan who, in an indirect attack on general secretary Sasikala Natarajan, said the party “needed to be saved.”

Thanking him for his support, Panneerselvam said Madhusudhanan was a loyal party member since the MGR days and he had agreed to be CM only after he was told that Madhusudhanan would be the general secretary. Former Villivakkam MLA JCD Prabhakar has also extended support to Panneerselvam.