Tamil Nadu Govt gives Rs 20 lakh as compensation to kin of Sepoy Ilayaraja

Chennai, August 14: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday announced compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of Sepoy Ilayaraja who lost his life in the Shopian encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two jawans were killed and three others, including a captain, injured on Sunday in an encounter with militants at Awneera village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Ilayaraja P, a resident of Tamil Nadu, was killed in the fierce gun battle.

