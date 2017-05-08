Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar’s friend dies mysteriously

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, May 8: Subramanian, a friend and business partner of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, died on Monday under mysterious circumstances in the state’s Namakkal district. No suicide note was found near his body.

Initial speculation indicates that Subramanian suffered a heart attack. However, the exact cause of his death will be ascertained after an autopsy at a government hospital.

The police are investigating into the matter.

This incident comes days after a former driver of late chief minister Jayalalithaa and one of the main suspects in the murder of a security guard at a bungalow in nearby Kodanadu Estate frequented by her, was killed in a road accident.

Vijaybaskar is under the scanner of the Income Tax (IT) department following searches at over 30 locations belonging to him.

This came days after the Election Commission cancelled the R.K. Nagar by-polls after cash was found to be distributed ahead of the elections.

Vijayabaskar is a loyalist of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) (Amma) faction led by V.K. Sasikala’s nephew T. T. V Dinakaran. (ANI)