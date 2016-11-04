Tamil Nadu : Jayalalithaa is well, she ‘asks and demands what she wants,’ says Apollo Hospital

Chennai, Nov 04: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is well and “asks and demands what she wants,” Chennai’s Apollo Hospial said today, news agency Press Trust of India reports.

Ms Jayalalithaa has been in hospital since September 22, being treated for lung infection, according to her doctors. This morning a senior leader of her party the AIADMK said she would be moved out of the critical care care unit or CCU soon to a private room.

“The lung infection is under control. She has passed the critical stage. The respiratory system is being weaned away. It is being used on and off,” C.Ponnaiyan, who is also a party spokesperson, was quoted by news agency IANS as saying..

He said for the past one week Ms Jayalalithaa had been eating semi solid food and was also talking with people now.

Apollo Hospital had last issued a medical report on Ms Jayalalithaa’s health on October 21. Doctors had said her condition had improved but she needed a longer stay at the hospital as she had infection and was on respiratory support.

Ms Jayalalithhaa “is interacting (with people) and progressing gradually,” the hospital’s report had said.

According to Apollo, a team of specialists like cardiologists, respiratory physicians, consultants for infectious diseases, and a diabetologist and endocrinologist are treating Ms Jayalalithaa.

“Her health condition has improved now. The remaining health issues can be addressed while she is in a room or even at her residence,” Mr Ponnaiyan said today.

He said Ms Jayalalithaa was suffering from acute lung infection and had high fever for nearly 18 days at the hospital due to the infection. “The fever was brought down with appropriate medication,” the AIADMK leader added.