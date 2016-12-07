Tamil Nadu: After Jayalalithaa’s Death, AIADMK Will Head for a Split, Saying Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi, dec 07: AIADMK will head for a split as J Jayalalithaa’s close confidante Sasikala Natarajan will take over the reins of the party and not allow newly-elected Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to function independently,claimed senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

“AIADMK will not survive as a single entity. Sasikala Natarajan will be the head of the organisation and will not give Panneerselvam a free hand and she will ultimately find somebody from the family for the post,” Swamy said.

Panneer, that’s what I call him, will not be able to do what Sasikala tells him to, then the party will split. : Subramanian Swamy pic.twitter.com/gN80H4wXQ5 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 7, 2016 Right now there is no state leader in BJP who can be accepted by the people of Tamil Nadu: Subramanian Swamy pic.twitter.com/HMkfV2WYe8 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 7, 2016



The BJP leader said Panneerselvam also has no base in the party nor does Sasikala posses any political “acumen”.

He further said that right now there is no state leader in BJP who can be accepted by the people of Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, two hours after the announcement of Jayalalithaa’s death, in a swift political transition, her loyalist Panneerselvam was sworn in as CM at a sombre ceremony at the Raj Bhawan along with all the ministers in the erstwhile Cabinet.

Panneerselvam had stepped into her shoes twice earlier when she was convicted in corruption cases. As Finance Minister, he was given charge of the portfolios held by Jayalalithaa after she was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on September 22.