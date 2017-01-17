Tamil Nadu: Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar announces political debut

Chennai , Jan. 17 : Late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar on Tuesday said she has decided to follow in the former’s footsteps and enter politics.

Deepa, however, said she will announce her next political step on Jayalaithaa’s birth anniversary on February 24.

“I plan to embark on my political journey at an appropriate time,” she told the media here.

“I have two options one is to join the AIADMK or to float a new party. I will discuss with my supporters before making a final call,” she added.

Deepa, who is considered by many as the counterweight to Jayalalithaa’s close friend and recently elected AIADMK chief Sasikala Natarajan, also said she cannot accept anyone else in the late chief minister’s position.

“What Sasikala’s family is claiming is false that Jayalalithaa was working based on their ideas,” said Deepa.

“There are many rumours being spread just to defame me and the people don’t know the reality,” she added.

Sasikala took over the reins of the ruling AIADMK last month with party leaders unanimously electing her as the AIADMK general secretary at its general council meeting last month.

The post fell vacant following Jayalalithaa’s demise on December 5 last year.

