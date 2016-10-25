Tamil Nadu : Karunanidhi ill, DMK requests people not to visit him

ChennaI, oCT 25: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam today announced that party president M Karunanidhi is ill due a drug induced allergy and doctors have advised him to take rest.

The party has also requested people to avoid visiting him and cooperate.

‘President Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) is ill because of an allergy caused by a medicine he is using and is taking rest,’ according to a DMK headquarters release.

The allergy, for the past few weeks is due to one of the drugs he is taking, it said.

‘Doctors have advised him to take rest for some more days. Hence, visitors should avoid making a visit to him and cooperate,’ the release said.