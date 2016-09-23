Tamil Nadu to launch 50 ‘Amma Free Wi-Fi’ zones

Chennai, Sept 23 : In yet another people-friendly initiative, the ruling AIADMK government today issued orders to set up Amma Free Wi-Fi zones in 50 places across the state .

Cashing in on the Amma brand, the state government had earlier introduced several people-friendly schemes like Amma Water, Amma Cement, Amma Medicine besides launching Amma Canteen offering food at subsidised rates.

“In a move to implement the Free Wi-Fi zone scheme as announced in the party manifesto, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa issued orders to set up Amma Wi-Fi zone in 50 spots, comprising larger bus terminuses, commercial complexes and parks,” a release from Chief Ministers office said.

Similarly, higher secondary school and college students would also be given free access to internet as per the poll promise, it said.

In the first phase, 50 schools will be covered at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Jayalalithaa is fondly called Amma (Mother) by her cadres.

Meanwhile, Jayalalithaa has issued orders to construct an integrated IT complex, spread across two lakh square feet at the Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu Special Economic Zone in Sholinganallur at a cost of Rs 80 crore, another release said.

The proposal to construct the complex was against the backdrop of exports from the Special Economic Zone constituting 25 per cent, valued at Rs 16,536 crore, it said.

The government said, 650 permanent e-registration centres will be set up by the Tamil Nadu e-governance Agency allowing people to access the services offered by government departments. “The Centres will be set up at a cost of Rs 25 crore,” it said.

For customers who opt to make use of government services through mobile applications, the release said, a new scheme, Assured Multi-Modal Access, would be launched offering the services of government department in mobile phones.

“Initially, 25 government schemes will be launched through this facility at a cost of Rs one crore,” it added.

Noting that the offices of Tamil Nadu e-governance agency and the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation were operating in rented premises, the release said new buildings at a cost of Rs five crore would be constructed to house the government offices.