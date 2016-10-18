Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls : Madras High Court extends stay

: The Madras High Court extended the stay on local body elections for four more weeks.The local body elections were to be held on October 17th and 19th but was stayed after a petition was filed in the Madras High Court by the DMK. The DMK’s petition stated that the election would be conducted in an unfair manner and would be influenced by the ruling AIADMK.The preparations for the local body elections had started in the early weeks of September. But when the petition by the DMK was heard, the court decided to put a stay on the elections.

The DMK, in its petition, said the whole process was very short noticed.