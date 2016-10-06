Tamil Nadu : Madras HC refuses to stay cancellation of local body polls

Chennai, Oct 06: Madras High court stay on Tamil nadu local body polls to continue. The detailed hearing would be on october 18th.

A single judge bench of Justice N Kirubakaran, acting on a batch of petitions, including those by the DMK, has, however, put on hold the upcoming elections based on the flawed notification process and violation of Rule 24 of State Panchayat Election Rules of 1995.

The petitions were mainly filed challenging the local body election on the ground that reservation to Scheduled Tribe (ST) population has not been made proportionate to their population in this election.