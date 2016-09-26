Tamil Nadu moves Top Court over the sharing of Cauvery water

Chennai, September 26: Tamil Nadu moves the Supreme Court, saying ‘don’t hear Karnataka’s petition till it releases Cauvery water as ordered’.

The Karnataka government on Monday reportedly told the Supreme Court that additional Cauvery river water can be released to Tamil Nadu only in December because the state’s major cities were on the verge of running out of drinking water.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government moved an appeal in the Apex court seeking modification of the its order on supplying 6,000 cusecs of water for a week to help farmers in Tamil Nadu till September 27.

The petition came three days after Karnataka assembly passed a resolution saying the river will be used only for meeting drinking water needs of villages and towns in the Cauvery basin and Bengaluru. However, the resolutions did not mention the Apex court’s order.

Karnataka has said its citizens would go thirsty and crops ravaged if it released any more water to Tamil Nadu.

The state, including capital Bengaluru, has witnessed violent protests over the water-sharing, provoking an appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calm.