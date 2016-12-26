Tamil Nadu observes twelfth anniversary of tsunami disaster.

Chennai , Dec. 26: Tamil Nadu is observing the twelfth anniversary of tsunami disaster which hit the state on December 26, 2004, devastating Nagapattinam district.

The earthquake in sea near Sumatra led to tsunami, killing more than two lakh people in countries like Indonesia, India and Sri Lanka.

Twelve years have gone but still tsunami has left an indelible trail of pain.

More than 6,600 persons were killed and lakhs of persons affected in Tamil Nadu.

Nagapattinam bore the brunt of the devastating tsunami.

Many of the elders still fear the fury of sea and images of children swallowed by huge waves haunt them.

The fishermen in many coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Nagai will not be venturing out into the sea today to pay homage.

In Nagapattinam and Kannya Kumari, the local people will be paying homage at tsunami memorials. (ANI)