Tamil Nadu people come out in large numbers to raise voice in support of Jallikattu

Chennai, Jan. 18: The ongoing tussle between Tamil Nadu state as a whole and the Supreme Court over the famous bull-taming sport Jallikattu escalated on Wednesday, with people thronging at Chennai’s Marina Beach in support of the festival.

Tamil Nadu witnessed widespread protests when the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea to pass its verdict on Jallikattu before the Pongal festival.

Protests over banning of Jallikattu dampened the festive spirit in Madurai.

Anguished by the continuing ban on Jallikattu for the third year in a row, the people in some villages in Madurai district observed the festival as “Black Pongal.”

They hoisted black flags and held processions condemning PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals-an animal rights organisation) and demanded that the Centre take steps to conduct Jallikattu.

The court had earlier in 2014 banned Jallikattu on grounds of animal cruelty.(ANI)