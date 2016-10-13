Tamil Nadu : Police arrest 9 people in Sattur shooting case

Chennai, Oct 13: The Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday arrested nine people in the Sattur shooting case that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

A 32-year-old man was killed after a man opened fire following some altercation inside the bus in Sattur.

Till date there have been a series of daylight murders in Tamil Nadu, raising serious concerns of safety among the people of Tamil Nadu. Recently the infamous murder of the techie Swathi created a sensation across the country.

