Tamil Nadu politics: DMK refuses speculations over mass resignations by its MLAs

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 19: The Opposition Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislators are planning mass resignations from the state Assembly to force early elections in the state. According to reliable sources, P Dhanapal the speaker of the Assembly suspended 18 MLAs who belonged to the ruling party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for pledging their allegiance to rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran. MK Stalin, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam commented on it and said that “It is not right and it as done deliberately to reduce the majority of the house.”

According to media sources, about 100 Opposition MLAs are planning to put their papers which will also be viewed as an attempt to put immense pressure on Governor Vidyasagar Rao to dissolve the state Assembly and call out for fresh polls. According to official sources, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam denied the reports and said that the party would not force its MLAs to resign. DMK spokesperson A Saravanan said that “No mass resignation was in order. Such a move would only help the EPS-OPS faction, we can only appeal against the disqualification..”

According to the official report, the DMK would be having an internal party meeting on Tuesday, and the final decision would be taken later. The AIADMK has 134 MLAs in the 235-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, while the Opposition party DMK has 89 MLAs. But as the 18 legislators were disqualified, the strength of the AIADMK party has gone down to 116.

P Vetrivel, one of the expelled MLAs from the Dinakaran camp said that if a floor test was ordered and if they decided to support DMK, it would have been enough to knock over the E Palaniswamy government. Following their disqualification, the expelled MLAs moved the Madras High Court. He further said that they did not disobey a party whip, so they could not be disqualified. The Assembly was not in session for any whip to be issued. The members would approach the Court for relief.”

At the same time, there were reports on Monday that Chief Minister E Palaniswamy said that AIADMK may go for a future alliance with BJP. Palaniswamy further said that “We are neither slaves nor servants to the Center. We are just cordial with the Union government. So we could get projects for Tamil Nadu and get approvals for our own welfare schemes. He also praised Narendra Modi and said that there are friendly relations between the two and guaranteed that prime minister promised to built free houses for the poor in Tamil Nadu, and assured him of that an industrial township would be created in Tamil Nadu.”