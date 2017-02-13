Tamil Nadu Politics: Let us only think of Amma, OPS urges AIADMK cadre

Chennai, Feb 13: O Panneerselvam is reporting to work today at the Chief Minister’s office after a week’s break since his meditation before Jayalalithaa’s memorial and the announcement thereafter. Panneerselvam, who took charge of the state after J Jayalalithaa died in December while she was Chief Minister, says he must remain the head of the government.

Today, he sent out an announcement on his Twitter handle– exhorting Amma’s followers to stay the path.

This is a loose translation of the announcement:

“An announcement from Hon O Panneerselvam.

“A kind request to the party brethren who are carrying in their hearts remembrances about Hridayadevam (God of hearts) Puratchi Thalaivi Amma.

Bitter feelings

Bitter words

Bitter outbursts

This is not the time to account for all this. Let’s forget everything, let’s only think only of Amma. Let’s prevent the destruction of the party that was nurtured by Hon. Amma. Let us work as one team to continue her golden rule. ”

The Centre has meanwhile backed Governor Vidyasagar Rao saying there is no need for urgency.

Backing OPS are a small but influential group of leaders from the AIADMK. Sasikala has nearly 120 MLAs with her who still remain at a five-star resort to safeguard them from switching sides.

Panneerselvam is about to to leave for the Secretariat. V Ponraj, former scientific adviser to late President APJ Abdul Kalam, has joined the Panneerselvam camp. “We need to decide whether we need family politics or honest politics,” he says. “OPS was hand-picked by Amma,” he told the Hindu.

News agency ANI says DMK working president M.K. Stalin has reached the Secretariat.