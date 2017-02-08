Tamil Nadu Politics LIVE: OPS’ betrayal will not go unpunished, DMK’s evil act to destroy party, Says Sasikala

Chennai, Feb 08: It’s twist after twist in the battle for Tamil Nadu.

According to AIADMK sources close to Panneerselvam, he will be withdrawing his resignation from the governor. Currently, the governor C Vidyasagar Rao is in Mumbai.

Sources also added that Panneerselvam may demand for a probe panel to investigate Jayalalithaas Death.

Read the LIVE Updates Here:

14:30 pm: AIADMK MLAs likely to meet President Mukherjee tomorrow.

14.06 pm: Sasikala supporters outside Poes Garden in Chennai.

14.05 pm: OPS’ betrayal will not go unpunished, DMK’s evil act to destroy party: Sasikala

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala addressing party MLAs at the AIADMK HQ. Sasikala is facing rebellion from O Panneerselvam, the man who took over the as Tamil Nadu CM after Jayalalithaa’s death. In a speech punctuated with applause by nearly a 100 MLAs, she said she would work on the path of Amma and betrayal would not be tolerated. At several points in the hour-long speech, she blamed the DMK for the rebellion. Highlights… — We won’t deviate from the path of Amma.

— Won’t tolerate betrayal, won’t tolerate dirty tricks.

— OPS’ betrayal wont go unpunished.

— Was there any temptation by the Opposition parties? Is he falling victim to their games?

— I wont deviate from the path Amma showed.

— This is an attempt to break the unity of the party and let me assure you we will not let it happen. The DMK is trying to break up the party and let me tell them, they will not be successful.

— History has shown us that traitors can never win. No on can defeat the AIADMK.

— I hope all of Amma’s children, all of you, will be with me.

— We will show the betrayers, the naysayers, the true path of Amma.

— No one will be able to divide us.

— I will clear the confusion in the next few days.

— The enemies of the AIADMK will come one after the other. But they will only face defeat.

— As Dr MGR said fear is foolishness, you have to rise above fear.

— OPS falling victim to DMK’s dirty politics.

— Amma was my heart, my God. I swear this in the name of Amma, in the name of Dr MGR.

— For 33 years there were many ups and downs many calamities. I have faced so many betrayals, but I have overcome all of that and we will overcome this too.

— It’s a DMK-OPS plot to split the party.

— When Amma died there was confusion that the party will be split.

— This is the deceitful plan of the DMK that OPS is falling to.

— I took the decision that OPS should be CM. But at the time, cadre said I should be CM. But I was not in a mental position, I was grieving.

— In the last two months OPS has been colluding and cooperating with opposition forces.

— But I overlooked it. Amma has showed the way.

— But events of the last two days have forced me to take this step.

— His evil act to destroy the party will not be forgiven. He undermines everything that Amma fought for, that the cadre fought for. He is out to destroy all of that.

— It is a deviation from Amma’s path and I will not allow it.

— I dedicate my life to Amma’s dream.

— The journey for us is to follow in the path that Amma has show us.

— There is more power in the word Amma, than CM.

— Our enemies are acting to undermine us.

— The AIADMK will not break nor will I break because of this.

— Her dreams will always be with us and will be fulfilled.

— No power can stop us. Because the power called Amma is with us.

— The 5th of December legislative meeting — I did not call for it. That I influenced this, that I forced OPS to resign is not true and nobody will believe

it.

— Why did OPS change in the last 48 hours? Was OPS tempted by the DMK? Why did he keep quiet for all these days. Was he being played by the DMK? People are vexed because he cohorted with the DMK.

— When OPS complained that members are colluding against him, I immediately took action and told them not to do anything that undermines the authority of the CM.

— I understand the machinations of the DMK with OPS.

— As general secretary I would have forgiven him. But what happened yesterday has crossed all boundaries.

— Stalin was happy yesterday and that shows OPS is in cahoots with the DMK.

I dedicate myself to the dreams of Amma.

I hope you will join me in realising her dreams.

13.32 pm:

When Duraimurugan spoke in support of him in Assembly, he kept silent: Sasikala on OPS

13.30 pm:

When there were no such revelations for so many days, they’ve come because of conspiracy with DMK. AIADMK is not afraid of this, nor am I. The meeting on Sunday was not a secret meeting : Sasikala

13.27 pm:

At this time when Amma is no more, just because you’ve sat on the CM’s chair you can’t deviate from her path. Our journey is on Amma’s path. If someone acts against this, AIADMK will find out about the acting: Sasikala

13.25 pm:

Sasikala Natarajan hits out at Panneerselvam, says will give a big blow to the act of betrayal and disloyalty.

He’s going against everything Amma fought for

13.23 pm:

I could sense the acts of CM who completely connived with the opposition

Wrongdoings which Panneerselvam had done, as Gen secy it became my responsibility to put an end to it:

Our opponents are after us & spearheading whatever is happening today,but nothing can stop us from following Amma’s path.

13.22 pm:

After Amma’s demise, the supporters asked me to take the responsibility; I couldn’t as I was very sad: SasikalaNatarajan

13:21 pm: Sasikala starts her media address

13.17 pm: Governor is right to defer Sasikala’s swearing-in: Soli Sorabjee

Former Advocate General of India Soli Sorabjee, a Constitutional expert, says Governor Vidyasagar Rao is right in deferring Sasikala’s oath-taking. He said if the Supreme Court overturns the Madras High Court ruling and finds Sasikala guilty of corruption, she cannot assume office in any case. The SC is expected to give the judgment next week. Meanwhile, the governor, who is also the governor of Maharashtra is in Mumbai and it is uncertain when he will return to Chennai.

13.15 pm: AIADMK MLAs’ meet ends, majority with Sasikala

The meeting of AIADMK MLAs in Chennai is over. Sasikala called for a meeting of AIADMK MLAs at the party office. Of the party’s 134 lawmakers, about 100 are on her side. She is likely to address the media later today. She said no one can break the unity of the party. Reports say she addressed MLAs at the meeting and urged them not to support traitors, a reference to O Panneerselvam. Panneerselvam has said that he will meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao after he returns to Chennai. He said after assuming the CM’s position, the experiences which he went through has pained him a lot. “Being a CM I was targeted and humiliated,” he said. AIADMK senior leader Dr Maitereyan said the rank and file support O Panneerselvam since he is Amma’s choice. “The people and cadre support OPS. The BJP can give moral support to OPS, but strength will be tested in an Assembly. Sasikala has maintained that she did not force OPS to resign.

13.11 pm:

Sasikala Natarajan at AIADMK party headquarters in Chennai after AIADMK MLAs meeting.

13.10 pm: Nobody can split AIADMK. What has changed in the last 48 hours? All the party members have to be together till the end without going behind anyone else. The great force of the AIADMK cannot be split by anybody: Sasikala to MLAs at party headquarters (according to sources) 13:03 pm Sasikala reaches Poes Garden. 13:02 pm: Deputy Speaker Thambidurai arrives at Poes Garden 12:58 pm: Sasikala leaves party AIADMK headquarters without speaking to media

12.30 pm:

With OPS welcoming Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa to join the party, the message to VK Sasikala’s camp is clear. I will meet OPS and I will certainly try to meet the governor too: AIADMK rebel MP Sasikala Pushpa to Sun TV

12:21 pm

AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala to address the media shortly as she concludes her meeting with MLAs

12.10pm:

Election Commission is expected to send a notice to AIADMK seeking clarification on whether the party bye-laws were followed in appointing Sasikala as the General Secretary.

11.57am:

Election Commission says AIADMK rules don’t allow interim general-secretary, jolt for Sasikala

11.48am:

Dr Venkatesh, another nephew of Sasikala also present in AIADMK Headquarters.

11.38am:

Governor must intervene, why is he silent?: DMK MP Kanimozhi

11.35am:

Sasikala’s nephew and ex Rajya Sabha MP TTV Dinakaran had arrived just minutes before her at party office.

11.32am:

Sasikala Natarajan has now reached party headquarter in Chennai for AIADMK MLAs meeting.

11.27am:

AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala leaves from Poes Garden to AIADMK Head Quarters

11.20am:

MK Stalin says DMK has nothing to do with AIADMK’s ‘internal squabbles’, asks Sasikala to respond to Panneersevlvam’s charges instead of blaming DMK.

It is a shame that Sasikala says OPS smiled at me. Several times at Assembly, even Jayalalithaa has wished me and smiled in Assembly. Would Sasikala have dared to ask Jayalalithaa such a question?

Blaming OPS for smiling at me when a laughable turn of events is happening within AIADMK is shameful: MK Stalin, Leader of Opposition, TN Assembly and Working President of DMK

11.10am:

“TN:internal affairs of aiadmk nt 4Cong; bjp stop fishing in troubled waters; if MLAs choose sasi or OPS, gov has 2swear them in;” tweets Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi

11.09am:

I will accept Deepa Jayakumar’s (J Jayalalithaa’s niece) support, if offered: Says O Panneerselvam

11.08am:

I have to protect OPS. I will do anything for him: Says PH Pandian

If they run and hide I will let them be. They shouldn’t trouble OPS or the MLAs. Otherwise, I will file an FIR against them.

Dr Sivakumar gave wrong medication to Jayalalithaa also saying PH Pandian

She (Sasikala) only cares about money, money, money. She wants to grab power to get money.

11.05am:

Sasikala Natarajan remains interim General secretary of AIADMK: O Panneerselvam

11.03am:

“I will give Deepa (Jayalalithaa’s niece) the respect she deserves. I will prove my majority and lead the people,” says Panneerselvam. He dismisses allegations that he’s backed by BJP: “It is a lie.”

11.02am: Union Govt supporting Tamil people. Whoever extends support to Tamil people, we will accept it: pic.twitter.com/4rzeG9n2IZ Union Govt supporting Tamil people. Whoever extends support to Tamil people, we will accept it: #OPanneerselvam

11.00am:

“Doubts about Amma’s health still prevail. A probe commission will be set up under a retired SC judge” says Panneerselvam. He also says that he will meet the state governor Vidyasagar Rao as soon as he arrives in Chennai.

“Health queries regarding Amma raised in recent past. It’s the duty of the state government to enquire. Recommended an enquiry commission,”

“Amma remained CM for nearly 16 years, I happened to become CM twice,all this was the wish of Amma. Always followed Amma’s path,” Panneerselvam says.

“There has been no instance where I have betrayed the party, while remaining in power or opposition. If party cadres ask me to withdraw my resignation, I will do that,” says Panneerselvam.

10.58am: Will meet Tamil Nadu people, in each and every city to make my point says Will meet Tamil Nadu people, in each and every city to make my point says # OPanneerselvam

10.57am: I will prove my strength in the assembly: #OPanneerselvam in Chennai

10.56am: Internal matter;to be seen by their local representatives-Union Min Rajyavardhan Rathore at NSG International Seminar on TN political crisis

10.54am: I will meet the Governor once he is back here: O Panneerselvam in Chennai

10.53am: Health queries regarding Amma raised in recent past,its duty of state Gvt to enquire. Recommended an enquiry commission:

10.52am: Amma remained CM for nearly 16 yrs, I happened to become CM twice,all this was the wish of Amma.Always followed Amma’s path.

10.50am: If party cadres ask me to withdraw my resignation, I will do that: pic.twitter.com/6Mw14Dez5n If party cadres ask me to withdraw my resignation, I will do that: #OPanneerselvam

If party cadres ask me to withdraw my resignation, I will do that: There has been no instance where #Panneerselvam has betrayed the party, while remaining in power or opposition: #OPanneerselvam 10:45pm: O Panneerselvam to address reporters at his residence shortly. 10:45pm: Chinamma will be Tamil Nadu chief minister undoubtedly, all AIADMK MLAs are behind her: AIADMK MP, Navaneethakrishnan tells ANI.

10.36am: More policemen deployed at Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Chennai’s Marina Beach.

10:30am: AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan reaches O Panneerselvam’s residence in Chennai. 10:21 am : Tamil Nadu Governor is studying the Present situation. He will take his decision on right time. Centre has not playing role in this: Venkaiah Naidu Said to Media. 10:15am: More police personnel deployed around Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Chennai’s Marina Beach. 10:10am: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy weighs in, says Sasikala should be sworn-in as chief minister, if delayed “it’ll be violence against Constitution” and the President will need to intervene. 9:50am: Ahead of AIADMK MLAs meet at the party headquarters, Sasikala meets leaders including M Thambidurai at Poes Garden, reports ANI

9.58 AM:AIADMK appoints new party treasurer

AIADMK has appointed Dindigul Srinivasan as the new party treasurer after Sasikala sacked Panneerselvam from his post following his revolt.

Srinivasan backing Sasikala told the press that the entire party is behind Chinnamma.

9.45 AM: No legal problem in Sasikala taking over as CM: A-G