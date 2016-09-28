Only in Tamil Nadu! A poster condemning Jayalalithaa’s fever

Chennai, Sep 28: Tamil Nadu is no stranger to the culture of poster wars, but this is the first time a poster condemning a fever has sprung up in the state. The ire is directed, not at a person, but the fever that has hospitalised Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai, last week with “fever and dehydration” and has been under observation since then.

The poster with the images of Jayalalithaa, her mentor, MG Ramachandran and another man (probably the person who put up the poster) invokes the Gods to cure the CM.

The poster, loosely translated, reads:

Stone-hearted fever,

Do not touch our goddess Amma,

Don’t touch her,

Don’t touch her,

O daughter of the Gods!

With God’s blessings,’

Rise once again with courage.

— Issued by Amma’s bhakt Nellai A Suresh.

Yesterday, the CM convened an hour-long meeting with the senior officials in her room on Tuesday evening on the interim directions issued by the Supreme Court on the Cauvery issue.