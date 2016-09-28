Only in Tamil Nadu! A poster condemning Jayalalithaa’s fever

September 28, 2016 | By :

Chennai, Sep 28: Tamil Nadu is no stranger to the culture of poster wars, but this is the first time a poster condemning a fever has sprung up in the state. The ire is directed, not at a person, but the fever that has hospitalised Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai, last week with “fever and dehydration” and has been under observation since then.

The poster with the images of Jayalalithaa, her mentor, MG Ramachandran and another man (probably the person who put up the poster) invokes the Gods to cure the CM.

amma

The poster, loosely translated, reads:

Stone-hearted fever,
Do not touch our goddess Amma,
Don’t touch her,
Don’t touch her,
O daughter of the Gods!
With God’s blessings,’
Rise once again with courage.

— Issued by Amma’s bhakt Nellai A Suresh.

Yesterday, the CM convened an hour-long meeting with the senior officials in her room on Tuesday evening on the interim directions issued by the Supreme Court on the Cauvery issue.

Tags: ,
Related News
Bus fare hike: Opposition parties including DMK to protest tomorrow
Now This: Tamil Nadu University bans bachelors from entering garden
Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
Muthulakshmi, widow of Veerappan launches an outfit to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights
For a ‘Good Tamil Nadu’, Kamal Haasan aims to follow the vision of Abdul Kalam 
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, now TTV…It’s ‘Party’ time in TN politics
Top