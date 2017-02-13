Tamil Nadu: Sasikala’s next move may be hunger strike

Chennai, Feb 13: General secretary VK Sasikala’s next move may be a hunger strike. That will happen if Governor C Vidyasagar Rao does ask her to form the government, say reports.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK’s official Twitter handle has changed its profile picture to the one alongside pledging its support for her candidacy as CM.

Sasikala staked claim to form the government two days ago, but the governor will wait till the Supreme Court gives its verdict in the pending disproportionate assets case.  Reports said that the Supreme Court is likely to hear the case sometime this week. Though Jayalalithaa, who died in December, and Sasikala, her closest confidante, were convicted by a lower court, the Karnataka High Court had acquitted them. The Karnataka government however had challenged the order.

