Tamil Nadu shocker: Thirteen-year-old girl tied to electric pole and flogged for stealing

Vellore,Sept10:Inhumane act of a 13-year-old girl tied to an electric pole and flogged for hours has occurred at Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

Priyadharshini was living with her grandmother as her parents had gone for work. Her neighbor Priya asked if she could accompany her to a relatives marriage at Madhanur. Attending the marriage ceremony they returned home and Priya asked Priyadharshini to hold on to her purse for a while.

Around 5.30 pm on Thursday, Priya and her relative Hemalatha came along with some people to Priyadharshini’s grand parents’ house and started yelling. She accused Priyadharshini of stealing Rs 2,300 which was in Priya’s wallet and before anyone could react, pulled Priyadharshini out of her home and they tied her to an electric post and started beating her. None of the villagers intervened unfortunately.

Priyadharshini was tied to a lamp post for nearly 3 hours and suffered from humiliation and agony until Hemalatha’s husband returned from work. He untied Priya and sent her back home.

Police have arrested Priya and Hemalatha and have filed charges for hurting a child. Priyadharshini’s parents were shocked and said that their child would never steal from anyone.