Tamil Nadu shocker: Thirteen-year-old girl tied to electric pole and flogged for stealing

September 10, 2016 | By :

Vellore,Sept10:Inhumane act of a 13-year-old girl tied to an electric pole and flogged for hours has occurred at Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

Priyadharshini was living with her grandmother as her parents had gone for work. Her neighbor Priya asked if she could accompany her to a relatives marriage at Madhanur. Attending the marriage ceremony they returned home and Priya asked Priyadharshini to hold on to her purse for a while.

Around 5.30 pm on Thursday, Priya and her relative Hemalatha came along with some people to Priyadharshini’s grand parents’ house and started yelling. She accused Priyadharshini of stealing Rs 2,300 which was in Priya’s wallet and before anyone could react, pulled Priyadharshini out of her home and they tied her to an electric post and started beating her. None of the villagers intervened unfortunately.

Priyadharshini was tied to a lamp post for nearly 3 hours and suffered from humiliation and agony until Hemalatha’s husband returned from work. He untied Priya and sent her back home.

Police have arrested Priya and Hemalatha and have filed charges for hurting a child. Priyadharshini’s parents were shocked and said that their child would never steal from anyone.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Minor girl allegedly gangraped by her school director and teacher in Sikar’s Ajeetgarh , forced to undergo abortion
Doctors at Ghatkopar hospital in Mumbai remove around 750 g of hair from a 20-year-old girl’s stomach
Baby girl abandoned by mother in labour in a toilet in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh
Girl accidentally catches the moment a huge meteor lights up sky over Washington
Man arrested for raping a mentally challenged girl in Srinagar
Marjorie Straus grandmother of young girl ,has near death premonition
Top