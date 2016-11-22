Tamil Nadu: Vodafone to soon launch 4G network

Chennai, Nov 22: Vodafone India is all set to launch 4G network with 2,100 MHz in Tamil Nadu.

According to the telecom major, 4G sims with free 2GB data will be available on 4G enabled smartphones. Initially, the 4G services will be launched in select towns.

“Vodafone has more than 15 million customers in Tamil Nadu”, S Murali, Business Head-Tamil Nadu, Vodafone India said on Tuesday.

“We have made 2GB of data free for our customers to start experiencing the benefits be 4G as soon as these are launched commercially”, he added.