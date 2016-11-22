Tamil Nadu: Vodafone to soon launch 4G network

November 22, 2016 | By :

Chennai, Nov 22: Vodafone India is all set to launch 4G network with 2,100 MHz in Tamil Nadu.
According to the telecom major, 4G sims with free 2GB data will be available on 4G enabled smartphones. Initially, the 4G services will be launched in select towns.

“Vodafone has more than 15 million customers in Tamil Nadu”, S Murali, Business Head-Tamil Nadu, Vodafone India said on Tuesday.

“We have made 2GB of data free for our customers to start experiencing the benefits be 4G as soon as these are launched commercially”, he added.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Bus fare hike: Opposition parties including DMK to protest tomorrow
Now This: Tamil Nadu University bans bachelors from entering garden
Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
Muthulakshmi, widow of Veerappan launches an outfit to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights
For a ‘Good Tamil Nadu’, Kamal Haasan aims to follow the vision of Abdul Kalam 
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, now TTV…It’s ‘Party’ time in TN politics
Top