Chennai,Dec10:Rajinikanth, who turns 66 on Monday, December 12, has requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday this year. As the state is yet to recover from the death of its former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the Tamil superstar wants it to be a low-key day.

Every year, fans celebrate Rajinikanth’s birthday across the state by cutting cakes and distributing sweets. They also come up with banners and hoardings to express their love for the superstar.

Many followers of the superstar also make a beeline for Rajinikanth’s house to get a glimpse of the actor on his birthday. This year, all these practices are unlikely to be witnessed following his request.

Jayalalithaa passed away on Monday, December 5, after remaining admitted at Apollo Hospitals for over 70 days. The news came as a shock to the whole nation. She was a powerful politician and had a huge mass following due to her populist policies.

Rajinikanth’s next

Rajinikanth is working on his biggie 2.0 aka Enthiran 2. The movie, being made with a budget of Rs 400 crore, is now in the shooting stages, and is expected to get finished in January 2017.

Shankar’s 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The movie will be released on the occasion of Deepavali next year. Apart from this film, Rajinikanth is also said to have taken up Pa Ranjith’s next movie, which will be produced by Rajini’s son-in-law Dhanush.

The untitled movie marks the reunion of Rajinikanth with Pa Ranjith after Kabali.