Tamil wedding for this Japanese couple was their dream come true

New Delhi, Jan 4: Indians are well known all around the world for their culinary skills and pompous wedding ceremonies. The rituals which differ from each state to caste, songs, dances and the beautifully dressed bride and groom along with the bridesmaid!

Such fascination to Indian wedding has driven Chiharu Obata and Yuto Ninaga hailing from Japan to fly down to Madurai to begin their Japanese life the Indian way. Their unconditional love towards Tamil culture made them fly to the southern state to take ‘saat phere'(seven vows around the holy fire) the exact way it is down in Tamil Nadu. Though they had a small marriage ceremony in April 2017 at their home country, they could not Indian weddings out of their minds.

Bride Obata who had been pursuing her linguistic research in Tamil Nadu since 2014, hired a wedding planner to take it strictly by the book.

Couple fly all the way from Japan to get married Hindu-style in Madurai. @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/BSMGK1zBZn — Sanjana Ganesh (@ganesh_sanjana) December 31, 2017

Chiharu N Her Fiance Yuto Niinaga From Japan Who were In TN for Linguistic Research tied the knot Hindu-way in a traditional mandapam,

On Sunday in Madurai

They Did full-fledged Tamil wedding with Hindu rituals In Presence Of Close Family Members who Flew From Tokyo Specially pic.twitter.com/VacoJqRdFy — नीरज त्यागी (@neerajtyagimbd) January 1, 2018

After the couple posted their images on social media, netizens have taken it up as one of their relationship goals.