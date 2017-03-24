Tamil writer Ashokamitran dies at 85

Chennai, March 24: Veteran Tamil litterateur Asokamitran passed away on Thursday night at his son’s residence in Velachery, after a brief illness, aged 85.

Mr. Asokamitran is survived by his wife and 3 sons, senior journalist and Asokamitran’s son T Ramakrishnan told PTI.

A well-known novelist and essayist in Tamil literature, he was noted for his subtlety and refreshing creativity in expression.

Born in 1931 in Secunderabad, Ashokamitran moved to Chennai in 1952. With its powerful satire and irony, his first work ‘Anbin Parisu’, won him acclaim. Many short stories and novels followed.

What made Ashokamitran different from other writers was a simple and sharp style of writing, which disturbed many establishments and feudal set-ups.

His work “Appavin Snegithargal”, a collection of short stories won him the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1996.

“18-vadhu Atchakkodu”, translated into English as “The Eighteenth Parallel”, is one of his highly acclaimed novels.

Widely traveled, many of his works have been translated into English and European languages.

He was given the Tiru Vi Ka Award in 2014 for his contribution to Tamil literature by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

A writer equally fluent in both Tamil and English, Ashokamitran’s works have been translated into English and many Indian languages. He wore a mask of silence but was always vibrant as a writer. He never put himself in the so-called ‘furnace’ of writers.

Ashokamitran was active until recently despite asthmatic troubles.