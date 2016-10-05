Tamilnadu : AIADMK credits Jayalalithaa for Supreme Court verdict on Cauvery water verdict

Chennai, Oct 05: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the Cauvery water sharing issue and credited Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for the pro-Tamil Nadu order.

Hailing Jayalalithaa, AIADMK spokesperson CR Saraswathy said Karnataka agreeing to share water with Tamil Nadu should be seen as a big win for the chief minister.

“We are happy that Karnataka has finally agreed to give some water to Tamil Nadu. Finally, they agreed to the Supreme Court. But I would like to say that the credit goes to our chief minister Amma. Whatever she does is for the people. And, she successfully does everything. All her initiatives in this regard have succeeded. We also thank the Supreme Court of India for giving this verdict,” said Saraswathy.

The Supreme Court yesterday directed Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu from October 7 to October 18.

Karnataka on Tuesday had told the apex court that it will implement the order to release 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu from October 1 to October 6.

Karnataka Counsel Fali Nariman stated that by October 6, Karnataka would have released an aggregate quantity of 36,000 cusecs to its neighbouring state.

On Monday, the Karnataka Assembly in its special session passed the resolution and argued that due to the increase of water in the four reservoirs of the basin from 27.6 tmc to 34.13 tmc, it had decided to use the water not only for drinking but farming purposes as well.

On September 23, the state legislature, citing acute shortage of water, had unanimously resolved to reserve waters of the Cauvery River for drinking purpose of the people in the state.The apex court had on September 30 directed Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu from October 1 till October 6 and asked the Cauvery Water Management Board (CWMB) to visit both states and file a report on the “ground realities” by October 6.The chairman of the Central Water Commission, GS Jha, will lead a team to survey ground realities and submit a report on October 18, which is the next date of hearing.