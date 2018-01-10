Tamilnadu Transport strike: Madras HC urges striking unions to resume work immediately

Chennai, Jan 10: Madras High Court on Wednesday urges the striking Transport unions to resume work immediately.

The High Court reiterates that public should not be inconvenienced with festive season around the corner, says, the government should immediately implement the wage hike of 2.44%.

Earlier, Transport unions in Tamil Nadu have demanded that Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami hold talks with them to resolve the ongoing strike. The transport strike in the state entered its seventh day on Wednesday.

Transport unions have said their protest will continue till the state government agrees to their demands – to raise wages and pay pending dues. Workers have asked for their salaries to be on par with those of the drivers in other government corporations. They want a 2.57% increase in their pay, but the government wants to raise them by only 2.44%.

Over the past week, the Tamil Nadu government has been recruiting temporary drivers and conductors with valid licenses to operate government buses. But these temporary drivers have been involved in several accidents across the state, and the toll in the number of deaths during the strike rose to six on Tuesday, The Times of India reported.

On Monday, the Madras High Court had refused to vacate an earlier interim order and directed employees of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to call off their strike. The court also directed the state government to address the grievances of the employees and pay them their dues immediately. It told the state to not terminate the services of any worker without its permission.