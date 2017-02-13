TamilNadu: Will the OPS faction ally with BJP at the Centre?

Chennai, Feb 13: The BJP at the Centre may find it easier to deal with the belligerent Shiv Sena which is threatening to walk out of the alliance every other day. The BJP is now getting feelers from 11 MPs in the of O Pannerselvam camp of possible political negotiations. Once the matter of Sasikala’s disproportionate assets case is settled, the OPS camp may suggest two Union Ministers of State from his men during the next Union Cabinet expansion. Consequently, the Shiv Sena will be sidelined with the rise of the OPS camp within the 37-strong AIADMK group in the Lok Sabha.

Last month, the Shiv Sena called off the partys 20-year alliance with the BJP in the Mumbai civic polls and vowed to never forge an alliance in future.

With no solution in sight for government formation in Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK has asserted that a majority of its MLAs are behind General Secretary V K Sasikala and claimed the chances of Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao “inviting” her today were “high.”

In growing support for Panneerselvam, six more AIADMK MPs had joined his camp yesterday, taking the number of Parliamentarians in his favour to 11. Sasikala had yesterday vowed to protect the party nurtured by her long-time friend, late Jayalalithaa, saying “I will give my life for this cause”.