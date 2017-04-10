Tanzanian woman robbed worth Rs 7 lakh and $6,000 , passports of her family members in Karol Bagh area

New Delhi, April 10: A Tanzanian woman was allegedly robbed off her bag containing Rs 7 lakh and $6,000 and the passports of her family members in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area. The incident happened on April 7, the day a German national was robbed and attacked with surgical blades in north Delhi’s Kotwali area. The two accused in the German national attack case were arrested on Saturday and the robbed items were recovered. Tanzanian national Fatima is here, along with her family members, for treatment of a one-and-a-half-year old child.

They were supposed to return to Tanzania last week but since the treatment hadn’t ended, they had to extend their stay. The incident took place around 10.53 PM on April 7 when Fatima was returning from the hospital to her hotel on Saraswati Marg in Karol Bagh, police said.

When she reached near China Town Hotel, two persons riding a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her purse containing 6,000 US dollars, Tanzanian shillings and around Rs 7 lakh in Indian currency, they added. The bag also had her passport and the passports of three of her family members, said a senior police officer. The family is stuck here without their passports and money, he said. Police have recovered CCTV footage from the area, but the registration number of the motorcycle isn’t visible. The woman sustained minor injuries during the incident and was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital from where she was discharged after first-aid, police said.