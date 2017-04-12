Tata arm TAL Manufacturing Solutions launches its much-awaited TAL Brabo robot variants priced between Rs 5-7 lakh

New Delhi, Apr 11: Tata Motors’ arm TAL Manufacturing Solutions today said it has launched its much-awaited TAL Brabo robot in two variants, with payloads of two kilos and 10 kilos, priced between Rs 5-7 lakh. Indigenously developed, the TAL Brabo is a ‘Made in India’ solution, developed to cater to micro, small and medium enterprises, as well as for large scale manufacturers who require cost competitive automated solutions in manufacturing, the company said in a statement.

Speaking at the launch, R S Thakur, Non-Executive Director & Chairman, TAL Manufacturing Solutions said, “With the TAL Brabo, we have taken a quantum leap in revolutionizing industrial manufacturing in India. It is clearly a positive outcome from a well thought out “vision” and a meticulously planned and executed “task”, a result of focused innovation, targeted primarily at micro, small and medium enterprises, where not only large but businesses of all sizes can upgrade their operations by deploying robots, complementing their respective work forces.”

Designed and styled in-house at TAL Manufacturing and Tata Elxsi respectively, Tata AutoComp manufactured some of the critical components of the robot. Amit Bhingurde, Chief Operations Officer, TAL Manufacturing Solutions said, “A unique product, the TAL Brabo is suited not only for India but for manufacturing units across the world. As we move ahead, we will continue to innovative not only in product development, but also in sales, marketing, customer service and in all aspects of our business, to deliver best-in-class manufacturing solutions.”