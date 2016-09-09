Tata, BMW please set-up plant in West Bengal says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata,Sept9:Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamta Banerjee, who was in Munich, Germany on Wednesday, has sought fresh investments into the state. She addressed over 160 German companies in Munich and has put forth appeals to Tata Motors and BMW urging them to set up auto hubs in Bengal.

She has assured investors of opportunities for the auto sector in the form of land while there was also sufficient power generation to support new industrial units.

The CM also assured investors of skilled manpower, intellectual and logistic support and also mentioned the fact that two new ports and an airport at Andal were in the pipeline which would aid investment and further industrial development.

It may be remembered that Mamta Banerjee was also instrumental in Tata’s moving the Nano project out of Bengal while earlier last week the Supreme Court had also cancelled the Singur land acquisition deal ordering the return of 997 acres of land to the farmers.

Tata Group representatives, Tata Steel MD T V Narendran and Tata Metaliks MD Sanjiv Paul were a part of the delegation and offered interesting feedback on their experiences of Bengal.

Finance Minister Amit Mitra also held talks with BMW officials offering them an insight into the Gateway of the East, the many opportunities investing in the state would offer and the added advantages of expanding businesses in other markets such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Thailand.