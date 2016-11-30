Tata Capital starts online home store

Mumbai, Nov30: Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, launched an integrated Online Home Store which provides the dual benefit of searching for the right home and the right home loan online. The Online Home Store provides customers with an end-to-end home buying experience – right from browsing through properties in select cities to accessing property related information and obtaining a Home Loan approval online. The Tata Capital Online Home Store is also downloadable through Google

The Tata Capital Online Home Store is also downloadable through Google Playstore and via the Apple App Store. Emphasizing the importance of this digital offering, Mr. Govind Sankaranarayanan, COO, Retail Business & Housing Finance, Tata Capital said, ‘The launch of our online home store, following the success of our online car store last year, extends our footprint in the digital space. With this we have streamlined all property information and services under a single roof. We hope aspiring home buyers will now find it much easier to identify and purchase properties within their budget.’ Tata Capital’s Online Home Store showcases relevant projects to customers basis their search criteria and provides key information like pricing, locational information, floor plans, availability of social infrastructure like schools and hospitals in the vicinity, builder information and loan approved status by Tata Capital. The Store covers more than 15,000 projects across eight metros in India. Prospective customers can also shortlist their favourites and compare different properties across the country – all at the click of a button. Uniquely, a customer can also apply for a Home Loan online and get a real-time conditional approval. The Store also provides for NRIs to apply for an Online Home Loan with a Co-applicant.

