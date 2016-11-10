Tata group appoints old employee Ishaat Hussain as interim chairman of TCS

New Delhi, November 10: The controversy aroused in Tata group after the sacking of CyrusMistry has taken a new turn as Tata sons appointed its old employee Ishaat Hussain as the interim chairman of Tata Consultancy Service.

Ishaat Hussain has been working with Tata Sons for the last seventeen years. He is associated with the Tata Group since 1983 after Indian Tube was merged with Tata Steel. Following is his track record in the Tata group.

# He was the Senior Vice President and Executive Director of Finance in Tata Steel for almost 10 years before Tata Sons.

# Hussain joined the Board of Tata Sons as an Executive Director on July 1, 1999.

# He held the post of Finance Director of Tata Sons Ltd. beginning July 28, 2000.

# He is also on the boards of several Tata Companies such as Tata Steel, Tata Industries, Tata Teleservices, Titan Industries Limited.

# In April 2005, Hussain was appointed a member of the Board of Trade.

# In November 2006, he was appointed a Public Interest Director of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.