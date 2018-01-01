Tata Group cites RBI exemption as ‘excuse’ for not willing to pay compensation to NTT DOCOMO

Tata Sons have agreed to pay Rs 7,876 crore(USD 1.17 billion) in damages to Japanese mobile operator NTT DoCoMo in their long-standing dispute over the latter’s exit from a joint venture in India.

