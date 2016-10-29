Tata group HR head N S Rajan quits

Mumbai, Oct 29: Days after Cyrus Mistry was ousted, Tata group’s human resources chief N S Rajan has put in his papers.

Rajan, who held the position of Tata Group’s chief of human resources, was one of the members of the now disbanded Group Executive Council set up by Mistry.

He put in his papers yesterday, sources said.

Rajan came on board of the GEC in May 2013, after it was set up a month earlier headed by Mistry with the objective providing strategic and operational support to him.

On Monday, when the ouster of Mistry by the Tata Sons board was announced, the GEC was also disbanded.

Soon after, Tata Group’s website removed all the details related to the GEC, including profile of the members.