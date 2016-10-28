Tata Group stocks bounce back after 3 days of fall

Mumbai, Oct 28: Tata group stocks on Friday bounced back after three days of continuous decline, rising up to 5.6 per cent, on value-buying at a lower level.

Tata Motors jumped 2.89 per cent, Tata Steel rose 1.81 per cent and Tata Power gained 1.75 per cent on BSE.Besides, Tata Metaliks soared 5.57 per cent, Tata Elxsi 4.95 per cent, Tata Teleservices 4.51 per cent, Tata Communications 3.87 per cent, Tata Global Beverages 2.42 per cent, Tata Coffee 2.25 per cent, Tata Chemicals 1.78 per cent and Indian Hotels (0.86 per cent).

But TCS was still trading in the red during the early trade.

The group stocks had lost value over the last three days, taking the total market value erosion to over Rs 26,000 crore, amid concerns over sudden ouster of Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons, the main holding firm for the group companies.

These stocks had also lost ground amid worries about purported disclosure made by ousted group chairman Mistry about huge write-down risks at some firms.