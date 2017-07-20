New Delhi,July20:Tata Motors flagged-off the first batch of its much awaited SUV, the Tata Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility near Pune. The Nexon is Tata Motors’ fourth car in the new generation of passenger vehicles under the IMPACT design philosophy, targeting a new segment altogether. Tata Motors had unveiled the all new Nexon at the 88th Geneva Motors Show this year in March. Since then, the new Nexon has made multiple appearances on Indian roads in full camouflage.

The all new Tata Nexon is a sporty SUV with extremely contemporary styling engineered to deliver excellence with dynamic handling , sporty performance, smart connectivity and comfort along with advanced safety features.

Price:

We expect the upcoming Tata Nexon to come with a price tag of Rs 6.5 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi) – Rs 9 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi).

Engine:

Powered by a pair of new powertrains – a 1.2L Turbocharged petrol engine from the Revotron series churns out 110PS of peak power and 110Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5L Diesel engine from the Revotorq family produces 110PS of total power output and 260Nm of total torque. Both the engines come mated to six-speed gearbox.

Design:

The front fascia of the car appears athletic with a chrome ‘Humanity Line’ on the upper grill featuring stylish projector headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs).

Striking LED tail lamps, a contrast tone rising beltline finisher and a floating roof enhances the rear aesthetics of the car, while the dynamic and stylish 17″ alloy wheels provide a premium exterior look.

Dimensions:

Dimension-wise, the Nexon will come with a wheelbase of 2498mm and measures 3995 in length, 1811mm in width and 1607mm in height. The new Nexon will also have a ground clearance of 200mm.

Features:

The new Tata Nexon will come with an advanced infotainment system, featuring a dash-top touchscreen exclusively designed by Harman.

Safety Features:

The Tata Nexon will come equipped with front dual airbags, advanced dual path suspension, 9th generation ABS with EBD with Corner Stability Control.

Competition:

The upcoming Tata Nexon will pit against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra TUV300 and Honda WR-V in India.