Santacruz, Sep 27: Tata Motors has forayed into the Bolivian commercial vehicle market with launch – Tata Super Ace Petrol, Tata Xenon Petrol and Tata LPT 613 truck, all of which will currently be available in Santa Cruz and will soon be available in La Paz and Cochabamba.

Besides Bolivia, Tata Motors commercial vehicles are also sold in other South American markets like Chile and Ecuador.

Rudrarup Maitra, Head (International Business), Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to be here in Bolivia, one of the fastest growing markets in the Latin American region. An integral part of our presence here is Bolivian Auto Motors, a partner that has showcased tremendous enthusiasm and passion. They are as customer centric as we are, and will help us establish a long term relationship with the Bolivian customers.”

Johnny Salvatierra, President of Bolivian Auto Motors, said, “We are very excited with this new opportunity and are committed to growing the brand here. We will work with Tata Motors to make sure that our customers here get the finest vehicles and services, that not only match their requirements but also the needs of their business.”

Tata SuperAce comes equipped with 4 Cylinder 1396cc Petrol Engine which delivers 85 Hp @ 5500 – 6000 rpm. The Tata Xenon 4X2 Pick-up comes with a 2.1 Litre Multi Point Fuel Injection Petrol engine, which delivers a top speed of 145 kmph with peak power of 131HP in the single cab and double cab, with a peak torque of 195NM respectively.

Tata LPT 613 truck is available in 3,800-wheel base in Euro-II configuration with a payload capacity up to 4.2 Ton, it has a proven 697 Turbo Charged Inter-Cooled, 6-cylinder engine and a proven 5 Speed GBS 40 Gear Box.