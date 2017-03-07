Tata Motors launches a new variant of Tata Tiago,AMT priced at Rs 5.39 lakh

New Delhi, Mar 7: After the overwhelming success of TIAGO in the passenger vehicle market, Tata Motors has quickly come back with a new variant of the Tata Tiago, pricing at Rs 5.39 lakh. Priced at Rs 5.73 lakh, ex-showroom Mumbai and Rs 5.39 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, the TIAGO AMT will be available in the XZA variant with the 1.2L 3 cylinder Revotron petrol engine, the company said in a statement. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, ‘Since its launch in 2016, the TIAGO – our first product to be launched under the IMPACT design language; stood out as an attractive, innovative and feature loaded car. It is the most awarded car of the year with over 13 awards and counting.

Besides, due to the continued good response to the TIAGO, we are witnessing a month-on-month growth in the immensely competitive hatchback segment.’ ‘The TIAGO has been instrumental in the growth of Tata Motors’ brand across the PV market. In line with our commitment of launching products that cater to the need of the ever-evolving customer, we are happy to launch the TIAGO AMT today. We are confident that it will further expand the market for us,’ he added.

The TIAGO Easy Shift AMT comes equipped with four gear positions – Automatic, Neutral, Reverse and Manual for smooth and regular acceleration to offer for a comfortable and stress-free driving experience, it added.