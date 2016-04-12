Tata Motors Prima range launched in Bhutan

New Delhi, Apr 12: Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company Tata Motors has launched its Prima range of heavy commercial vehicles in Bhutan. 

The company introduced its Tata Prima in the tipper and cargo segment, with different combinations of drivelines for varied applications.

“The launch of the Prima World-Smart range of heavy commercial vehicles in Bhutan is an important milestone in Tata Motors' continued expansion in the country and the South Asian region,” said Ravindra Pisharody, the Executive Director Commercial Vehicles Business of Tata Motors.

“As a major player in the region, Tata Motors is committed to shaping the commercial vehicle industry here with latest global technologies,” he added. 

The company has launched three Prima products, which includes Prima LX 2523.T in the cargo segment and the Prima LX 2523.K and Prima LX 2528.K in the tipper segment.
