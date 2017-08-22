Tata Motors reinvents its image in India aka Nexon subcompact SUV

New Delhi,August22:Tata Motors has been trying to reinvent its image in India and it’s taken steps to ensure that it cuts all the flab and looks leaner as far as an organisation is concerned. While we’ve seen the change in the company, we’re also closely watching the products that the company is bringing out.

The last three products – Tiago, Hexa and Tigor – bear testimony to the fact that Tata Motors is looking into each and every aspect of car making with a fine comb which is why we get to see massive changes in the build quality both on the exterior and interior. In fact, the cars are different than what one would normally expect out of Tata cars which is why you see the company gaining traction once again in India.

Tata Nexon Rs7 – 10 Lakh * ( Expected Price )

Now the company is all set to launch its newest product into the Indian market – theNexon. Guenter Butschek, MD and CEO of Tata Motors said that the subcompact SUV will be launched in India in September. While he did not give us a date, he mentioned that this will the last new car coming from the Tata Motors stable this year.

The Nexon subcompact SUV will be based on the same platform that underpins the likes of the Tata Zest and the Tata Bolt. The Nexon will take on the likes of India’s most popular SUV the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Ford Ecosport, the Mahindra TUV300 and Nuvosport. Eventually, the Nexon will also take on the upcoming Hyundai subcompact SUV.