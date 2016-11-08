Tata Motors showcases country’s first LNG-powered bus

Thiruvananthapuram,Nov 8 : Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicles manufacturer and among the Top 10 globally, on Tuesday showcased the country’s first LNG (liquefied natural gas) powered bus in Kerala, in the presence of Minister of MoPNG (Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas) Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan.

With India expected to see an increase in demand for LNG over the coming years, owing to increased demand from the power, fertilizer and automotive sectors, the government plans to move towards a gas-based economy, with Kerala as the first state to explore trial run of LNG-driven technology.

Ravi Pisharody, Executive Director – Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors said – “We at Tata Motors are proud to showcase the country’s first LNG bus; our gas-fueled people mover. As one of the country’s largest bus manufacturers, the Tata LNG bus is based on the Tata Motors understanding of the various transport authorities for public transport, creating a win-win situation for all stakeholders – for clean, safe, affordable and comfortable commuting. With LNG, we are not only FUTUREADY, but are extending that capability towards the energy security of our nation.”

Tata Motors first showcased LNG technology on the Tata PRIMA Truck, at Auto Expo 2014 in New Delhi.